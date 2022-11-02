FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Baxter International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Shares of BAX opened at $53.74 on Monday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 538.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

