Head to Head Comparison: Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teradata and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33 SentinelOne 0 5 13 0 2.72

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $48.11, suggesting a potential upside of 49.97%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $39.11, suggesting a potential upside of 76.18%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Teradata.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teradata has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.9% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 4.41% 34.05% 5.79% SentinelOne -107.95% -18.98% -15.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradata and SentinelOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 1.75 $147.00 million $0.73 43.95 SentinelOne $204.80 million 30.45 -$271.10 million ($1.21) -18.35

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teradata beats SentinelOne on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

