Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives $234.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNMBY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Rheinmetall stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall ( OTCMKTS:RNMBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

