Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $178.53

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.