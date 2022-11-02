Critical Contrast: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.45 -$182.95 million $2.30 9.47 APA $7.99 billion 1.87 $973.00 million $8.89 5.15

Analyst Ratings

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Talos Energy and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 APA 0 3 12 1 2.88

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $22.93, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. APA has a consensus price target of $51.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 12.02% 24.73% 6.67% APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83%

Summary

APA beats Talos Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

