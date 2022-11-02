Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $161.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.15.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.