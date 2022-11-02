Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MORF. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Morphic Stock Performance

MORF stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Morphic has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $68.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.7% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 195,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

