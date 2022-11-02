Financial Contrast: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) versus Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -142.85% -118.37% -25.87% Arvinas -255.97% -31.16% -15.33%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $70.43 million 57.46 -$215.31 million ($2.59) -16.60 Arvinas $46.70 million 58.45 -$191.00 million ($4.46) -11.50

This table compares Cytokinetics and Arvinas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arvinas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arvinas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 3 14 0 2.82

Cytokinetics presently has a consensus target price of $63.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.48%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $81.80, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Arvinas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arvinas beats Cytokinetics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; and CK-3772271, a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

