Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Asana Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 925.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 64.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

