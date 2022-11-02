Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 344,965 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

