Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Appian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Appian by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPN opened at $50.38 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.