Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $148.83

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

