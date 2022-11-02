Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,411. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ciena by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

