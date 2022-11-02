Royal Bank of Canada Increases Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Price Target to €95.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €91.00 ($92.86) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €105.00 ($107.14) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY opened at 14.58 on Monday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of 12.42 and a 1 year high of 26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

