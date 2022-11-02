Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Price Target Lowered to €100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($107.14) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at 14.58 on Monday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of 12.42 and a 52-week high of 26.98.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

