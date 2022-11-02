Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRBZF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PRBZF opened at $59.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. Premium Brands has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

