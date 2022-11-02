Critical Survey: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 5.57 $47.28 million $0.65 28.97 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.25 -$9.44 million ($1.74) -0.91

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.60% 10.98% 3.96% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -11.21% N/A -1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

