AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATGFF. Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $17.44 on Monday. AltaGas has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.