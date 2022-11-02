Credit Suisse Group Lowers Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target to €24.00

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

UMGNF stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

