Reviewing Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grosvenor Capital Management and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.96 $21.48 million $0.53 15.79 Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million 2.03 $7.90 million $0.89 9.97

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Hennessy Advisors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grosvenor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hennessy Advisors pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 5.91% -186.25% 23.22% Hennessy Advisors 21.50% 8.04% 5.18%

Summary

Grosvenor Capital Management beats Hennessy Advisors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

