AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT Raised to €27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($26.53) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €31.00 ($31.63) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

AXA Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.00 on Monday. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $33.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

