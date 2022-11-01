X Square Capital LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 344,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,198. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

