Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of K stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.