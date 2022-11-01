American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $400,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.