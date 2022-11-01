Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.