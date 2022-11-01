Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.81 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.7 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

