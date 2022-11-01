Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $395.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

