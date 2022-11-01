Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

