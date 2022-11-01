Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 2,633 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 181,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 451,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 157,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.