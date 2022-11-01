State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.83 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.