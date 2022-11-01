Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.