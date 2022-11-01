Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -199.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.