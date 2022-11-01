Zacks Research Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
