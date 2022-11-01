Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,545 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hologic were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %

HOLX stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

