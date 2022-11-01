Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.