Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

