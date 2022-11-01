Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

