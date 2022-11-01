Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,361,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $397.98 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.78 and a 200-day moving average of $386.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

