Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

