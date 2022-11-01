Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

