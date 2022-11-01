Aviva PLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,985 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.5 %
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
See Also
