Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco Price Performance

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

