Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.