Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

