The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Allstate by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

