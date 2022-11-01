Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

WY opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.