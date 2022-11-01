Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,364 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

