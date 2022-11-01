Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

Shares of SIVB opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $227.36 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

