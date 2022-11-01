Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.