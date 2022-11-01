Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

